Pakistan reacts at Afghan, US officials remarks on terrorism safe havens

By Khaama Press - Sat Jan 14 2017, 10:39 am

The Pakistani officials have reacted at the remarks of the Afghan and US officials regarding the terrorism safe havens in Pakistan, saying Pakistan does not allow its territory to be used for attacks in any other country.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria has strongly rejected the claims of terrorist safe havens existence in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

Speaking during a press conference, Zakaria said Pakistan has lost thousands of its citizens and suffered economic losses of over $100 billion due to terrorism.

This comes as the US Department of State said Tuesday that problem regarding the safe havens of the terrorist groups in Pakistan still persists.

State Department spokesperson Mark Toner made the remarks in response to a question regarding Afghan officials concerns about the attacks being carried out in Afghanistan using the Pakistani soil.

Endorsing Afghanistan’s view that terrorists are able to strike at whenever they want to because of the existence of safe havens, terrorist safe havens inside Pakistan, Toner said “Well, it continues – so the short answer to your first question is yes, and I think we’ve been very frank and very open about publicly saying to – to Pakistan that it needs to not provide any safe haven to groups that will or are intent on carrying out attacks on Afghanistan.”

The Afghan officials have long criticized Pakistan for remaining reckless to act against the Afghan militant groups using its soil to plan and coordinate attacks in Afghanistan.

The officials are saying that both the Taliban and Haqqani network leadership councils are based in key cities of Pakistan, including Peshawar and Quetta.

