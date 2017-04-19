Pakistan military rejects employment of proxies from its soil

By Khaama Press - Wed Apr 19 2017, 10:16 am

The Pakistani military has rejected employment of proxies as the country is facing criticisms for allowing the terrorist groups, including the notorious Haqqani terrorist network to use its soil for the attacks in Afghanistan.

“Gen. H . R McMaster, US NSA called on COAS at GHQ on 17 April 2017. The visiting dignitary was briefed about Pakistan’s war on terror and its contributions to regional and global stability. It was highlighted that distinguished feature of Pakistan’s counter terrorist effort is focused against terrorists of all hue and color,” a statement by the Pakistani military said.

The source further added that “COAS said that while Pakistan itself is victim of state sponsored terrorism it strongly rejects allegations of employing proxies from its soil.”

“US NSA acknowledged Pakistan Army’s efforts in eliminating terrorists and their infrastructure, assuring US support to bring peace and stability in the region and globe,” the statement said.

This comes as the Afghan officials have long been criticizing Pakistan for remaining reckless to act against the leadership councils of the Afghan militants based in the country from where they plot and coordinate attacks in Afghanistan.

According to the Afghan officials, the notorious Haqqani terrorist network and the Taliban group are having leadership councils based in Peshawar and Quetta cities of the country.

