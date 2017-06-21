Pakistan launches fencing and construction work along Durand Line

By Khaama Press - Wed Jun 21 2017, 10:30 am

Pakistan has launched the fencing and construction work along the Durand Line despite the objections by the Afghan authorities and recent clashes mainly having links with the dispute regarding the line.

The Pakistani military informed regarding the commencement of the fencing work along the line on Tuesday, saying the step has been taken with an aim to improve security.

The Inter Services Public Relations, media wing of the Pakistani military, in a statement said “Measures to improve the security situation along the Pak-Afghan border continue and phase fencing of Pak-Afghan border has commenced.”

The statement further added the work will be done in two phases, with the first phase to focus on high infiltration prone border areas in Bajaur, Mohmand and Khyber agencies where fencing has started.

According to the Pakistani military, in the second phase fencing of the remaining border areas, including Balochistan, will be executed.

In reaction to the commencement of the work along the line, the ministry of interior of Afghanistan said Pakistan has no right to fence the line or construct any building.

“Pakistan has no right to fence or construct any building along the border with Afghanistan,” said Najib Danish, deputy spokesman for Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry told Associated Press.

He warned of retaliatory action, referring to previous firefights that erupted when Pakistan sought to build border fortifications.

“In the past also Pakistan made a mistake by constructing buildings along the border and faced strong reaction from us. We hope they don’t repeat such mistakes once again,” he said.

