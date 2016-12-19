Pakistan jailed some Taliban leaders leaving Quetta, 6 reach Helmand: Raziq

By Khaama Press - Mon Dec 19 2016, 2:40 pm

At least six Taliban leaders have left the Quetta city of Pakistan along with their family members and have shifted to Helmand province, Kandahar’s police chief General Abdul Raziq said.

Speaking in a gathering attended by elders and Ulemas of 10 provinces, Gen. Raziq said some of the Taliban leaders who were looking to leave Quetta have been arrested and jailed by the Pakistani military.

Gen. Raziq further added that there are no reports regarding the fate of the family members of the Taliban group leaders who have been jailed.

This comes as reports emerged late last month suggesting that top Taliban leaders in the group’s leadership council may have abandoned Pakistan and have likely moved to Afghanistan.

A spokesman for the group Zabiullah Mujahd confirmed to Associated Press that the leadership council was relocated some months ago.

Mujahid did not provide further information regarding the exact date and location within the country where the leadership council was relocated.

However, another Taliban official has said the council has been shifted to southern Helmand province of Afghanistan.

The Afghan officials earlier said the group is looking to shift its leadership council in Helmand province by intensifying attacks on key districts of the province.

The move if confirmed would reflect the growing international pressure as well as the Afghan government on Pakistan to take actions against the leadership councils of the Taliban and Haqqani network based in key cities of Pakistan, including Peshawar and Quetta.

The Afghan officials, including President Ghani, has on numerous occasions criticized Pakistan for remaining reckless to act against the group in its soil from where they plan and coordinate attacks in Afghanistan.

