Pakistan is a fantastic country, would love to visit soon: Trump

By Khaama Press - Thu Dec 01 2016, 8:48 am

The US President-elect Donald Trump has said Pakistan is a fantastic country as he expressed willingness to visit the country soon.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister House of Pakistan, Trump made the remarks after Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif called him to felicitate him on his victory during the Presidential elections.

Promising to play any role that Pakistan wants to find solutions to outstanding problems, Trump said it will be an honour for him to do so and he will personally do what is needed.

“Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, you have a very good reputation. You are a terrific guy. You are doing amazing work which is visible in every way. I am looking forward to see you soon,” the statement quoted Trump as saying.

Trump further added “Please convey to the Pakistani people that they are amazing and all Pakistanis I have known are exceptional people.”

The latest remarks by Trump is apparently a departure from the stand he had taken on Pakistan while on the campaign trail.

Speaking to a radio show in September, Trump said Pakistan was “probably the most dangerous” country in the world and that only India could “check” Pakistan.

Pakistan is “a serious problem” because it has nuclear weapons and “a lot of them”, just like North Korea, he had said.

“India is the check to Pakistan,” he said. “You have to get India involved…They have their own nukes and have a very powerful army. They seem to be the real check…I think we have to deal very closely with India to deal with it (Pakistan).

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS