Pakistan has started fencing work along the Durand Line

By Khaama Press - Sun Mar 26 2017, 10:22 am

Pakistan has started the fencing work along the Durand Line with the country’s officials saying the step has been taken to prevent the movement of the militants to the tribal regions of the country, it has been reported.

The Pakistani Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javid Bajwa reportedly visited the working site Momand Agency on Saturday.

Gen. Bajwa quoted in a report by VOA said the fencing work has started in Momand Agency and Bajaur since the two areas are mostly affected by the militant groups.

The latest move by the Pakistani military comes as tensions remains high between Kabul and Islamabad over the closure of the routes along the Line last month which remained closed for nearly a month.

The Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif last week ordered to immediate reopen the routes between the two countries.

Pakistan closed all travel routes between the two countries last month following a series of deadly attacks in the country.

The Pakistani officials claimed that the attacks were plotted and carried out by the militants stationed inside the Afghan soil.

Meanwhile, the Afghan officials have long opposed with any work along the Line as they insist that the two countries have not reached to an agreement in this regard.

