Pakistan had no option than supporting US-led invasion of Afghanistan: Musharraf

By Khaama Press - Sun Sep 18 2016, 9:47 am

The former Pakistani President General Pervez Musharraf has said Pakistan had no other option than to support the US-led invasion on Afghanistan in 2001.

Musharraf made the remarks during his visit to United Kingdom, insisting that hat Pakistan was left with no choice than to support American attack on Afghanistan because the world had entirely changed after 9/11.

He said India was ready to provide its airbases to US in case Pakistan did not provide its airbases to US for attacking Afghanistan.

Earlier Musharraf had terrorists such as the deceased al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and Taliban were heroes for Pakistan.

“We trained Taliban and sent them to fight against Russia. Taliban, Haqqani, Osama Bin Laden and Zawahiri were our heroes then. Later they became villains,” he said during an interview last year.

The US-led invasion of Afghanistan occurred after the September 11 attacks in late 2001 which came after the Taliban regime rejected the US demand to hand over Osama bin Laden who orchestrated the attack in New York and Washington.

The U.S. and its allies drove the Taliban from power and built military bases near major cities across the country. Most al-Qaeda and Taliban were not captured, escaping to neighboring Pakistan or retreating to rural or remote mountainous regions.

