Pakistan grants 3,000 scholarships to Afghans, vows more for PhD level

By Khaama Press - Thu Feb 09 2017, 3:05 pm

The government of Pakistan has granted 3,000 scholarships to Afghan students and promised as many for the PhD level, it has been reported.

Pakistani President Manoon Hussain made the announcement during an event on Wednesday.

Speaking at the event at the Pak-China Centre, President Hussain said the scholarships are being awarded as part of the project of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

President Hussain further added that the Afghan students will receive educational opportunities as enjoyed by Pakistani students.

According to Hussain, the purpose of the project was also to help improve ties between the two nations, expressing hopes that the Afghan students would play a role in enhancing goodwill between the two countries.

The ceremony was also attended by Minister for Higher Education of Afghanistan Farida Mohmand and the Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal, according to the local media reports.

The scholarships currently granted to the Afghan students are up to the graduation level and will cover different majors including biology, agriculture, business administration, information technology, chemistry and economics.

Pakistan has been host to millions of Afghan refugees who fled the devastating civil war in the early 80s and 90s.

In the meantime, the Pakistani government is busy to pave the way for the repatriation of hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees to Afghanistan and passed a bill in the latest move that covers the extension of the stay of registered Afghan refugees as well as the refugees repatriation.

