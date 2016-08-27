Pakistan grants 2,000 scholarships to Afghan students: Official

By Khaama Press - Sat Aug 27 2016, 11:16 am

A Pakistani official has said scholarships have been granted to at least 2,000 Afghan students in different colleges in the country including engineering and medical.

Abdul Qadir Baloch has informed regarding the approval of the scholarships to the Afghan students, according to local media reports in Pakistan.

Speaking to media in Pakistan, Baloch said over 7,000 Afghan students were presently studying in Pakistan on self-finance basis.

Baloch further added that over 30,000 Afghans who had completed their education in Pakistan were now serving their country at different government departments, military and multi-national companies.

In other parts of his speech, Baloch said all those who had married Afghan women could get citizenship in accordance with the government policies.

“A summary has been already moved to the prime minister for relaxing all those Afghan refugees who had properties or businesses in Pakistan,” he was quoted as saying in a report by The Daily Times newspaper.

