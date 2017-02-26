Pakistan eyes military, intelligence, political mechanism with Kabul for counter-terrorism

By Khaama Press - Sun Feb 26 2017, 10:58 am

Amid deteriorating relations between Kabul and Islamabad, the government of Pakistan eyes to create a joint mechanism, involving military, intelligence, and political cooperation to jointly fight terrorism.

Pakistan’s foreign affairs adviser Sartaj Aziz informed regarding the talks during a press conference in Islamabad on Saturday.

He said Islamabad has sent its proposals to Kabul for the joint mechanism and further talks are expected on the sidelines of Regional Economic Cooperation Conference.

Aziz further added that both Kabul and Islamabad have agreed to the notion that terrorism a common enemy and an agreement has been reached for joint cooperation to deal with the issue.

According to the local media reports, the two sides have quietly started working on a proposal, which envisages engagement at multiple levels — military, intelligence, and political.

This comes as tensions further intensified between the two nations following a series of deadly attacks across Pakistan in the past three weeks.

Pakistan closed all the routes to Afghanistan after the attacks and handed over a list of 76 terrorists which they claim are behind the attacks and are using the Afghan soil.

The Afghan government in reaction to Pakistan’s claims handed over a list of 85 Taliban and Haqqani network leaders together with the list of scores of sanctuaries which they use in Pakistan for plotting and conducting attacks inside the Afghan soil.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan said last week that the Afghan government is prepared to jointly work to address the issue, emphasizing on the role of a third party to independently supervise the efforts of eliminating the menace of terror posing the region.

