Pakistan detains Hafiz Saeed accused of Mumbai attacks

By Khaama Press - Tue Jan 31 2017, 9:37 am

The Pakistani authorities have detained the leader of Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) Hafiz Saeed who is accused of the deadly attack in Mumbai, it has been reported.

Saeed who led the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant group, has a $10m (£5.8m) US bounty on his head.

Saeed has been put under house arrest in Lahore with sources close to him saying that the step by the authorities has taken following pressures from the United States.

According to an order by the Ministry of Interior of Pakistan, at least four JuD members have also been placed in “preventative detention”.

This is not the first time Saeed has been put under house arrest. He was also detained in 2008 but was released six later with the officials in Pakistan saying there was not enough evidence to put him on trial.

The coordinated attack in Mumbai took place late in November 2008 involving a group of at least ten gunmen.

The clearance operation lasted for at least three days as the gunmen indiscriminately killed tourists, commuters, and some of India’s wealthy elite during the attack.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS