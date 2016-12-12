Pakistan concerned of Afghan-India nexus, claiming it is harmful for region

By Khaama Press - Mon Dec 12 2016, 9:37 am

Pakistani officials have expressed concerns regarding the Afghan-India nexus, claiming the growing relations between Kabul and New Delhi is harmful for the region.

Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Aizaz Chaudhry has said establishment of peace in the region would become difficult, blaming Kabul and New Delhi for negative propaganda.

Chaudhry made the remarks during an interview with the state television, according to The News.

He said that they had made it clear that whatever India and Afghanistan were doing, it was not helping their countries.

Chaudhry further added that Pakistan was asking India and Afghanistan to shun hostility towards Pakistan and should make compromise by keeping in view the changing circumstances.

Relations between Kabul and Islamabad hit a new low after President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani slammed Pakistan for remaining reluctant to act against the Afghan militant groups based in its soil.

In his speech during the Heart of Asia conference, President Ghani rejected Pakistan’s commitment of $500 million and urged Islamabad to utilize the funds to contain the insurgent groups using its soil for planning and coordinating attacks in Afghanistan.

