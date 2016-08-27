Pakistan concerned as Afghanistan expects more weapons from India

By Khaama Press - Sat Aug 27 2016, 8:33 am

The Foreign Office of Pakistan expressed concerns regarding the growing military cooperation between Kabul and New Delhi as Afghanistan expects delivery of more weapons from India.

Nafees Zakaria, spokesman for the Foreign Office of Pakistan, told reports “Such cooperation should not be to the detriment of Pakistan.”

He was apparently guesturing towards the latest attempts by Kabul and New Delhi to bolster the capabilities of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) by supplying more lethal weapons.

Zakaria further added that Afghanistan should refrain India from using its soil against Pakistan.

This comes as the Afghan army chief of staff General Qadam Shah Shaheem is expected to visit New Delhi this week to meet with the Indian officials and attract more support of New Delhi to the Afghan armed forces.

Sources have earlier said Gen. Shaheem will hand over a new wish list by Afghanistan to the Indian authorities for the delivery of weapons which will likely include more Mi-25 gunship helicopters and other small choppers.

India has remained among the top contributors in rebuilding of Afghanistan since the fall of the Taliban regime and has spent around $2 billion in various sectors in the country.

Afghanistan received three Mi-25 gunship helicopters from India late in December last year which was the first delivery of sophisticated military equipment to Afghanistan in a bid to help improve the capabilities of the Afghan forces.

In the meantime the top US General in Afghanistan General John Nicholson has welcomed the support by India and said New Delhi should furhter help with the equipment process of the Afghan forces.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS