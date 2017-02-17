Pakistan closes routes with Afghanistan after deadly attacks

By Khaama Press - Fri Feb 17 2017, 9:25 am

Pakistan has closed all routes along the Durand Line with Afghanistan following a series of deadly attacks across the country.

The Pakistani military officials announced the closure of the routes late on Thursday night after a deadly suicide attack ripped through a shrine in Sindh province.

Director General of the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistani military, Major General Asif Ghafoor, informed regarding the decision by the Pakistani military.

In a tweet post on Thursday, Gen. Ghafoor said “Pakistan-Afghanistan Border is closed with immediate effects till further orders due to security reasons.”

The incident at Sehwan city of Sindh took place on Thursday evening as hundreds of people had gathered for a ritual.

According to the Pakistani government officials, at least 70 people, including women and children were killed in the attack.

The officials further added that nearly 150 others were also wounded in the attack and the health condition of the majority of them has been reported as critical.

No group has so far claimed responsibility behind the attack which comes days after a suicide attack ripped through demonstrators in Lahore city, leaving at least 13 dead and 85 others wounded.

