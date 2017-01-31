Pakistan claims soldier killed in firing from Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Tue Jan 31 2017, 10:40 am

The Pakistani security officials claim a soldier died after sustaining injuries from firing along the Durand Line.

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistani military, in a statement said the incident took place on Saturday close to Khyber Agency.

“Terrorists fired from across on a Pakistani post in Khyber Agency critically injuring Sepoy Waqas performing duty at the border post,” the statement said.

The statement further added “Terrorists are resorting to fire from across the border, taking advantage of weak border control on Afghanistan side.”

“There is a requirement to check terrorists’ freedom of movement on the Afghan side of the border,” the statement added.

No group has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident so far.

The porous Durand Line is considered as the main transit route for the militants commuting between the two countries.

A clash broke out between the Afghan and Pakistani border guards few days ago which resulted into the death of an Afghan border policeman.

According to the local officials in Kandahar, the Afghan forces prevented a group of insurgents to enter Spin Boldak which resulted into firing from the Pakistani border guards.

The officials further added that the clash between the two sides for almost two hours.

