Pakistan claims Kurram Agency came under rocket attack from Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sun Apr 02 2017, 3:33 pm

The Pakistani officials have claimed that the Kurram Agency in the Federally Administered Tribal Agency has came under rocket attack from the other side of the Durand Line in Afghanistan.

A spokesperson of the local administration quoted by Dawn News claimed that the attack left locals panicked but did not cause any loss of life.

However, the one missile struck a shop in the Shingak area, another landed near a mosque, and two others in a graveyard at Kachkina.

The source further added that the missiles were fired from Afghanistan’s Paktia province.

This comes as tensions remains high between Kabul and Islamabad over the cross-border incursions mainly involving the Pakistani military who are routinely firing artillery shells in the eastern provinces along the Durand Line.

The Afghan government earlier this month wrote a formal memo to the United Nations Security Council to file a complaint regarding the growing artillery shelling by the Pakistani military in eastern provinces of the country located along the Durand Line.

The Afghan government in its memo mentioned regarding the 1,266 artillery shells fired on eastern provinces since the month of January that has inflicted casualties to the residents besides causing collateral damage.

The memo also contained information regarding the displacement of more than 400 families due to the shelling.

Tensions between Kabul and Islamabad intensified following a series of deadly terrorist attacks in both the countries.

Both Afghanistan and Pakistan claim that the attacks are plotted and carried by the militants having safe havens in the two countries.

