Pakistan claims Jamaat-ul-Ahrar operates from Nangarhar of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sat Jul 08 2017, 11:20 am

The Pakistani officials claim that Taliban’s offshoot, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar operates from eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, the United Nations Security Council has imposed sanctions on the group for the deadly attacks it carried out in the country.

“Pakistan welcomes the listing of Jamaat ul Ahrar by the UN Security Council,” the statement said.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry further added that the Security Council’s 1267 Sanctions Committee yesterday approved the addition of JuA in the list of entities and individuals subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo. Pakistan had proposed this listing.

“The JuA operates from Nangarhar Province of Afghanistan and has been involved in a series of terrorist attacks inside Pakistan. Pakistan had proscribed JuA last year,” the statement added.

The latest statement by the ministry of foreign affairs of Pakistan comes as both Kabul and Islamabad claim that the terrorist groups are having safe havens and freedom of movements on both sides from where they plan and coordinate attacks.

The Afghan officials are saying that the leadership councils of the Taliban and Haqqani network are based in the key cities of Pakistan, including Peshawar and Quetta, from where they plan and carry out attacks in Afghanistan.

