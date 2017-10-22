Pakistan calls for concerted efforts against terror as attack leaves 15 dead in Kabul

By Khaama Press - Sun Oct 22 2017, 12:08 pm

The government of Pakistan in reaction to the suicide bombing on army cadets in Kabul has called for concerted efforts among states to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the terrorist attack near military Academy in Kabul on 21 October 2017. We are grieved at the loss of precious lives in this dreadful terrorist act and convey our deepest condolences and sympathies with the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. We also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the ministry of foreign affairs of Pakistan said in a statement.

Reiterating its strong condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations, Pakistan expresses solidarity with the government and people of Afghanistan in their fight against the menace of terrorism.

“We believe concerted efforts by states, and close cooperation among them, are needed for eliminating the scourge of terrorism,” the statement added.

A suicide bomber targeted a vehicle of the army cadets in Kabul city on Saturday afternoon, days after a series of attacks left scores of people dead or wounded.

The ministry of defense spokesman Gen. Dawlat Waziri said at least 15 people were killed and 4 others were wounded in the attack on the army cadets on Saturday.

