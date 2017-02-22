Pakistan authorized its military to target militants in Afghanistan: Report

By Khaama Press - Wed Feb 22 2017, 2:01 pm

According to reports, Pakistan has authorized its military to carry out operations against the militants in Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s finance minister Ishaq Dar has reportedly informed the Pakistani Senate that the authorization was granted after evidences were received regarding the use of Afghan soil in recent attacks in Pakistan, according to VOA’s Afghanistan service.

This comes as the Afghan authorities said earlier this week additional forces have been deployed to two districts of Nangarahr province which came under heavy artillery shelling from the other side Durand Line.

During a meeting of the provincial military council, the local security officials in Nangarhar said the Afghan forces are fully prepared to respond to any aggression, waiting for the command from the central government.

In the meantime, the Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa earlier instructed its forces to establish better coordination with the Afghan forces to fight terrorism.

He said “COAS directed for more effective border coordination and cooperation with the Afghan Security Forces to prevent cross border movement of terrorists including all types of illegal movement.”

“COAS also welcomed recent proposals from Afghan authorities to take forward the mutual coordination or result oriented efforts against terrorism,” he added.

Tensions between the two sides intensified after a series of deadly attacks across Pakistan, including a deadly attack on a shrine in Sind province last week.

The Pakistani officials claimed that the attacks were plotted and coordinated from the Afghan soil but the Afghan authorities said they will investigate regarding the list provided by the Pakistani authorities and in return handed over a comprehensive list of Taliban and Haqqani network leaders and sanctuaries to the Pakistani officials.

