Pakistan army summons Afghan diplomats, demand actions against 76 terrorists

By Khaama Press - Fri Feb 17 2017, 11:23 am

The Pakistani military has reportedly summoned some of the Afghan diplomats following a series of deadly attacks across Pakistan, claiming that 76 terrorists are involved in the attacks using the Afghan soil.

“Afg Embassy officials called in GHQ. Given list of 76 Ts hiding in Afg. Asked to take immediate action / be handed over to Pakistan,” DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a Twitter post.

Earlier, the Pakistani military announced that the routes linking the two countries along the Durand Line have been closed after the attacks.

Gen. Ghafoor said “Pakistan-Afghanistan Border closed with immediate effects till further orders due to security reasons.”

The incident at Sehwan city of Sindh took place on Thursday evening as hundreds of people had gathered for a ritual.

According to the Pakistani government officials, at least 70 people, including women and children were killed in the attack.

The officials further added that nearly 150 others were also wounded in the attack and the health condition of the majority of them has been reported as critical.

The latest remarks by the Pakistani military claiming that the militants are using the Afghan soil for attacks against Pakistan came as the Afghan officials have long been asking Pakistan for coordinated actions against the militant groups using the Pakistani soil for attacks on Afghanistan.

The Afghan officials are saying that the leadership councils of Taliban and the notorious Haqqani terrorist network are based in Peshawar and Quetta cities of Pakistan from where they plan and coordinate attacks in Afghanistan.

