Pakistan army chief calls President Ghani, suggests intelligence cooperation

By Khaama Press - Sun Jan 15 2017, 8:08 pm

The Pakistani army chief of staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani following a series of deadly bombings in capital Kabul and other key provinces to condole the terrorist attacks that left scores of people dead or wounded.

According to an official statement released by media wing of the Pakistani military “Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa made a telephone call to President Ashraf Ghani to condole the loss of life in recent terror attacks in Afghanistan.”

The statement further added “He expressed sympathy with families of the victims and empathized on the tragic series of events that have befallen people of both the brotherly countries over the last many years.”

“COAS reiterated Pakistan’s cooperation with Afghan Government and people to eliminate the scourge of terrorism which is affecting peace and stability of the whole region,” the statement said, adding that “He emphasized that Pakistan has come a long way in its fight against terrorism of all hue and colour and has eliminated all safe havens in the process.”

The statement said “COAS suggest a robust border management mechanism and intelligence cooperation to put a stop to and fro movement of terrorists across the border. He said that elements inimical to peace in the region are strengthened by the blame game. “

“Both nations should rather focus on capitalizing upon the gains of successful Zar e Azb in Pakistan,” according to the statement. “President Ghani thanked General Qamar Javed Bajwa for his sentiments and reiterated that both nations must work together for peace and stability in the region.”

