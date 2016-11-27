Pakistan appoints Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa new chief of army staff

By Khaama Press - Sun Nov 27 2016, 9:58 am

The Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has appointed General Qamar Javed Bajwa as the new chief of army staff to replace General Raheel Sharif.

Gen. Bajwa was named as the new chief of army staff by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday.

Sharif also named General Zubair Mahmood Hayat as new the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) to replace General Rashad Mehmood.

According to the local media reports, Bajwa is an infantry officer, while Gen Hayat hails from the artillery, both from the 62nd Pakistan Military Academy Long Course who were commissioned in the army in October 1980.

According to a statement released by Prime Minister’s House “President Mamnoon Hussain has, on the advice of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, appointed Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat as chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa as chief of army staff.”

The Pakistani military informed regarding the retirement of Gen. Sharif last week with a spokesman for Inter Service Public Relations Gen. Asim Bajwa saying “COAS kicks off his farewell visits…”

The confirmation by the Pakistani military came amid rife speculation regarding an extension in the COAS’ term after former military ruler Musharraf called for an extension in his tenure, warning against a change in the military leadership.

Gen. Sharif is expected to pass on the baton of command of the army to the next army chief at a ceremony by the end of this month.

Gen. Sharif would be the first army chief to retire on time in two decades. His predecessors Gen Kayani and Gen Pervez Musharraf got extensions, while Gen Jehangir Karamat was sent home prematurely.

