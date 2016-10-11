Pak reporter banned to leave country for army-govt rift report on jihadi groups

By Khaama Press - Tue Oct 11 2016, 10:20 am

Pakistan has banned a leading journalist from leaving the country following a controversial story reporting on government concerns about the military’s support to jihadi groups that has put Pakistan on the brink of international isolation.

The Dawn News journalist, Cyril Almeida, informed regarding the travel ban by the government through his Twitter account.

“I am told and have been informed and have been shown evidence that I am on the Exit Control List,” Almedia stated.

The front-page story by Almeida unveiled a dramatic confrontation between Pakistan’s civilian and army leadership over militant groups that operate from Pakistan but engage in war against India and Afghanistan.

According to reports, Almeida was due to travel to Dubai together with his family members on Tuesday but was informed regarding the travel ban on Monday evening.

Almeida had quoted unnamed senior officials who said they witnessed a remarkable showdown between Sharif and Rizwan Akhtar, the director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence directorate (ISI), on 3 October.

According to Dawn, Akhtar was told Pakistan could only avoid international isolation if it took action against Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Haqqani network.

Pakistan is facing growing international pressures due to the presence of the two notorious jihadi groups and even resulted to blockage of funds by US congress for the purchase of F-16s and $300 million in reimbursement by Pentagon.

