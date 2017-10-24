Pak parliament speaker and lawmakers met President Ghani in Kabul

By Khaama Press - Tue Oct 24 2017, 1:46 pm

A delegation of the Pakistani parliamentarians led by the house speaker Sardar Ayaz Khan visited Kabul on Monday and met with the Afghan lawmakers as well as President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

The office of the president, ARG Palace, said the government of national unity welcomes the visit by the Pakistani parliament delegation to Kabul.

The statement further added that such visits would help establish an environment trust between the two nations.

ARG Palace said joint efforts and coordinations and an establishment of an environment of trust between the nations and the people of the two countries could prove effective to combat terrorism as well as the existing challenges and issues.

The statement also added that the government of national unity hopes that such visits and meetings will help remove the existing lack of trust between the two nations.

The Afghan government said it hails the noble view of the Pakistani parliament to establish an environment for joint cooperation between the two nations, emphasizing such an environment would not only be good for the two countries but will also benefit the region.

ARG Palace said the government of Afghanistan expects that Pakistan will take practical actions regarding the commitments it made during the bilateral and multilateral meetings.

