Pak military reacts as Kabul blame Pakistan-based Haqqani network for deadly attacks

By Khaama Press - Wed Jun 07 2017, 10:06 am

The Pakistani military reacted regarding the remarks of the Afghan officials, blaming the Haqqani terrorist network using the Pakistan safe havens for conducting deadly attacks in capital Kabul.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), media wing of the Pakistani military, in a statement said a special Corps Commanders’ Conference was held at General Headquarters Tuesday during which the forum expressed its solidarity with the people and security forces of Afghanistan in the backdrop of recent terrorist incidents.

The statement further added that the the corps commanders also expressed serious reservations to ‘the unwarranted accusations and threats’ directed at Pakistan in the aftermath of the Kabul bombing.

“The forum also concluded that instead of blaming Pakistan, Afghanistan needs to look inward and identify the real issues,” the statement said.

Over 150 people were killed and hundreds more were wounded in the deadly bombing that rocked capital Kabul last Wednesday.

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the deadly attack so far.

However, the Afghan intelligence said credible intelligence information confirms the attack was carried out by the network on direct instructions and with the support of the Pakistani military intelligence, Inter Services Intelligence.

The incident in the diplomatic area of Kabul took place around 8:30 am local time last Wednesday after a vehicle packed with explosives was detonated close to the embassy of Germany in Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan area.

