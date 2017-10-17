Pak FM asks US to stop airstrikes as drones target Haqqani network in Kurram Agency

By Khaama Press - Tue Oct 17 2017, 2:48 pm

Hours after a deadly US airstrike left several militants dead in Kurram Agency of Pakistan, the country’s foreign minister Khawaja Asif called on the United States to stop airstrikes amid ongoing efforts to revive the Afghan peace process.

Asif was speaking to a private TV channel after a series of airstrikes targeted a compound of the notorious Haqqani terrorist network in Kurram Agency, located in the tribal regions of the country.

Following the strike, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said on a Geo News programme that the United States should not conduct any drone strikes in either Afghanistan or Pakistan at a time when Afghan peace talks have resumed, according to the private TV channel.

According to the local security and intelligence officials, the airstrikes were carried out late on Monday night.

The officials further added that several missiles were fired on a compound of the terror network, leaving at least twenty of them dead.

According to the officials, the missiles were apparently fired from the unmanned aerial vehicles belonging to the US forces with the initial reports indicating at least five were killed.

However, the officials said the dead bodies of at least fifteen more were recovered in the aftermath of the airstrikes.

The target of the airstrikes was believed to be a commander of the Haqqani terrorist network identified as Abu Bakar.

