Pak FM admits remnants of terror may still operate in Pakistan

By Khaama Press - Tue Nov 07 2017, 6:28 pm

The foreign minister of Pakistan Khwaja Mohammad Asif has admitted that the remnants of the terror groups may still operate in Pakistan.

Speaking during the 4th bilateral dialogue between Pakistan and the United States, Asif said “Pakistan, after great sacrifices, has been able to dismantle terrorist networks and establish the writ of the government across the length and breadth of the country. We can now claim with a degree of certainty that there is no organized presence of terrorists within Pakistan.”

However, he said considering the porous border and millions of refugees, there may still be remnants of these groups, and the only way to deal with them is more intelligence cooperation.

He also added that “Today, I can say with some confidence that the pathway to cooperation is quite clear. There exists broad agreement on major issues related to border management, return of refugees, safe havens in Afghanistan and how to deal with so called safe havens in Pakistan.”

This comes as pressures are on the rise on Islamabad to take actions against the terror groups having safe havens in the country.

According to reports, the United States last month shared a list of at least twenty terrorist groups with Islamabad which Washington insists use the Pakistani soil for the terrorist activities in Afghanistan and elsewhere, it has been reported.

Diplomatic sources have confirmed to the local news outlet Dawn News that the White House retains a list of 20 terrorist groups that the Trump administration claims are operating in Pakistan.

It is believed that the Haqqani terrorist network is on the top of the list shared with Islamabad as the US officials are saying that the network has safe havens in Fata and uses them to launch attacks into Afghanistan.

But the Pakistani officials reject the claims by Washington and insist that no such safe havens exist in the country.

