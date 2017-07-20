Pak army reacts as Afghan MoD insists terror safe havens in key Pakistani cities

By Khaama Press - Thu Jul 20 2017, 9:47 am

The Pakistani military officials reacted regarding the remarks of the Afghan defense officials regarding the latest operation launched in Khyber Agency, close to the Durand Line, saying such remarks are unwarranted.

The Afghan defense officials had earlier said the terrorist centers are located in the key cities of Pakistan and not in the tribal regions of Khyber Agency.

However, a Pakistani military spokesman has said “Afghan Ministry of Defence’s response to Operation Khyber IV is unwarranted and runs counter to Pakistan Army’s efforts for better Pak-Afghan coordination and cooperation.”

The ministry of defense spokesman Gen. Dawlat Waziri said Monday that the main centers and sanctuaries of the terrorist groups are located in the key cities of Pakistan and not in the tribal regions close to the Durand Line as he was responding the launch of the new operations by the Pakistani army in Khyber Agency.

The Afghan officials have long been insisting that the leadership councils of the Taliban group and the notorious Haqqani terrorist network are based in Peshawar, Quetta, and other parts of Pakistan from where they plan and coordinate attacks in Afghanistan.

This comes as the US Department of Defense in its report said last month that “Afghan oriented militant groups, including the Taliban and Haqqani Network, retain freedom of action inside Pakistani territory and benefit from support from elements of the Pakistani Government.”

The report further added “Although Pakistani military operations have disrupted some militant sanctuaries, certain extremist groups—such as the Taliban and the Haqqani Network—were able to relocate and continue to operate in and from Pakistan. The United States continues to convey to Pakistan at all levels the importance of taking action against all terrorist and extremist groups.”

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS