Pak army chief reacts at Kabul’s proposal to jointly eliminate terror safe havens

By Khaama Press - Mon Feb 20 2017, 6:15 pm

Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa has said Pakistan and Afghanistan will jointly continue to fight terrorism.

The latest statement by Gen. Bajwa followed days after the relations deteriorated between the two nations, accusing each other of remaining reckless to act against the terrorist hideouts on the two sides of Durand Line.

Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor, a spokesman for Pakistan’s military, said “Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired a high level security meeting at GHQ. He said that enhanced security arrangements along Pak-Afghan border are to fight common enemy i.e. terrorists of all hue and color.”

He said “COAS directed for more effective border coordination and cooperation with the Afghan Security Forces to prevent cross border movement of terrorists including all types of illegal movement.”

“COAS also welcomed recent proposals from Afghan authorities to take forward the mutual coordination or result oriented efforts against terrorism,” he added.

Tensions between the two sides intensified after a series of deadly attacks across Pakistan, including a deadly attack on a shrine in Sind province last week.

The Pakistani officials claimed that the attacks were plotted and coordinated from the Afghan soil but the Afghan officials rejected the allegations.

