Pak army chief reacts at Afghan, US officials remarks regarding terror sanctuaries

By Khaama Press - Tue Jul 25 2017, 9:58 am

The Pakistani chief of army staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed concerns regarding the remarks of the Afghan and US officials regarding the terrorist sanctuaries in Pakistan, mainly the notorious Haqqani terrorist network.

Gen. Bajwa expressed his concerns during a meeting with General John W. Nicholson, Commander Resolute Support Mission (RSM) and US Forces in Afghanistan who reportedly called on Gen. Bajwa at GHQ on Monday.

“The two discussed regional security situation and border management issues. COAS raised concern over the blame game perpetrated by some quarters in Afghanistan and USA to undermine Pak contribution to war on terror,” a statement by Inter Services Public Relations, media wing of Pakistani military said.

The statement further added “He said that its not a coincidence that this theme is being played at a time when policy review is being undertaken in USA. He said that despite provocations, Pakistan will continue to act positively as we consider defeat of terrorism as a National interest.”

This comes as the US Department of Defense withheld $50 million in Coalition Support Fund to Pakistan regarding the presence of the terrorist networks safe havens in Pakistan, mainly the Haqqani terrorist network blamed for deadly attacks in Afghanistan.

The United States Department of States also released its latest reports regarding terrorism for 2016 last week, providing an overall report regarding the terrorism related upheavals during the year.

The new report by the State Department further strengthens the claims made by the Afghan officials regarding the presence of the safe havens of the Taliban and Haqqani terrorist network inside the Pakistani territory.

“Afghanistan, in particular, continued to experience aggressive and coordinated attacks by the Afghan Taliban, including the affiliated Haqqani Network (HQN) and other insurgent and terrorist groups,” the report stated.

The Department of State also added that a number of these attacks were planned and launched from safe havens in Pakistan.

