Pak Army Chief, PM condemn Afghan base attack, calling terrorism a common enemy

By Khaama Press - Sun Apr 23 2017, 11:26 am

The Pakistani Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif condemned the deadly attack on an Afghan army base, calling terrorism a common enemy.

The Pakistani Military in a statement said Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed solidarity with the Afghan security forces and the “resilient Afghan nation”.

“Terrorists are our common enemy and we shall defeat them,” the statement by Inter-Services Public Relations quoting Gen Bajwa stated.

Gen. Bajwa expressed grief over the loss of dozens of lives.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in a statement said “We strongly condemn this barbaric act of terrorism. Our heart goes out to the victims of this terrorist attack. We express our heartfelt condolences with the bereaved families and pray for speedy recovery of the injured.

“Terrorism is a common enemy and a threat to peace in the region,” he added.

The attack on the 209th Shaheen Corps took place on Friday noon as hundreds of the Afghan soldiers had attended the Friday prayers, leaving scores of soldiers dead and dozens more wounded.

The Taliban militants group claimed responsibility behind the deadly attack.

