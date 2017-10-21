Pak army chief meets Afghan Ambassador, discuss recent security upheavals

By Khaama Press - Sat Oct 21 2017, 10:47 am

Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday met with the Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal to discuss the issues of bilateral interest and the recent security upheavals in Afghanistan.

“Mr Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal, Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today,” the Pakistani military said in a statement.

The statement further added “COAS strongly condemned recent terrorists’ attacks in Afghanistan, including attack on Afghan National Army Base in Kandahar. He expressed his sympathies with the bereaved families.”

“COAS said that both countries have suffered a lot from terrorism and such attacks shall not deter our resolve and commitments for peace in the region,” the statement added.

At least 43 people were killed in the attack on army base in Kandahar on Wednesday night while a coordinated suicide attack on police commandment and police training facility left at least 41 dead a day earlier in Paktia province.

The Ministry of Defense of Afghanistan (MoD) confirmed that the recent deadly attacks in southeastern Paktia and southern Kandahar provinces, targeting the military installations, were carried out with the help of the regional intelligence circles.

MoD spokesman Gen. Dawlat Waziri told reporters on Thursday that certain intelligence circles in the region had hands in the recent attacks, particularly the attacks in Paktia and Kandahar provinces.

