Pak ambassador summoned for third time as shelling kill 4 Afghan children

By Khaama Press - Mon Feb 27 2017, 5:08 pm

Afghanistan summoned the Pakistani ambassador for third time in less than two weeks as persistent artillery shelling left at least four children dead in eastern Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan (MoFA) in a statement said Ambassador Syed Abrar Hussain was summoned this afternoon to lodge a protest regarding the shelling on Khas Kunar, the Dara-e-Shali, Sarkano, Dara-e-Noli, Shadi Khel, and Dara-e-Shongri areas of Kunar.

The statement further added that four childre lost their lives in the shelling and the Pakistani army helicopters breached the Afghan airspace by hovering over certain areas in Khas Kunar district.

The head of the first political secretariat Musa Arefi lodged a protest with the Pakistani ambassador and asked him to forward strong protest of the Afghan authorities to relevant Pakistani authorities.

This comes as the Pakistani Ambassador to Afghanistan was summoned in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan on Sunday regarding the persistent artillery shelling in eastern provinces of Afghanistan.

Local officials in Kunar said Sunday that the artillery shelling resumed late on Saturday days after it was halted.

The officials further added that the shelling did not resulted into casualties of the local residents but hundreds of people were forced to flee their homes.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS