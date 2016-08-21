Pak-Afghan deadlock persists along Durand Line near Chaman

By Khaama Press - Sun Aug 21 2016, 10:36 am

A deadly persists among Afghanistan and Pakistan along the Durand Line close to Chaman city, the capital of Balochistan province of Pakistan.

The two sides failed to resolve tensions as the gate between the two countries remains closed since Thursday.

Gen. Mohammad from Afghanistan participated in talks with the Pakistani side led by Gen. Jahazeeb to resolve the issue but no breakthrough was made during the talks.

The Pakistani officials claim several Afghan demonstrators attacked the ‘Friendship Gate’ in Chaman on Thursday and set the Pakistani flag on fire.

“The Friendship Gate at the Pak-Afghan border has been closed after the flag burning incident,” a senior security official in Pakistan said.

The official further added that “The border with Afghanistan will remain closed for an indefinite period.”

This comes as tensions have intensified between the two neighboring countries on several occassions during the past recent months, mainly due to the establishment of gates and other installations.

The Afghan and Pakistani forces exchanged fire in Torkham earlier in June which resulted in to the closure of the gate for several days.

Both the Afghan and Pakistani forces suffered casualties during the clashes that erupted due to the construction of a gate by Pakistan which the Afghan officials called a unilateral move and against a bilateral agreement between the two nations.

