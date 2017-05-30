Pak-Afghan cricket series agreement not finalized yet: Mashal

By Khaama Press - Tue May 30 2017, 3:51 pm

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) chairman Shokrullah Atif Mashal says the agreement regarding bilateral series between Afghanistan and Pakistan cricket tams has not been fully finalized yet.

Speaking to reports in Kabul, Mashal said the cricket boards of the two nations have only agreed in words regarding the series.

Mashal further added that he visited Pakistan based on persistent requests of the Pakistan Cricket Board, emphasizing that no agreement has been reached with the Pakistani side that is against the national interests of the country.

Insisting on politics-free sports, Mashal said the final agreement with the Pakistan Cricket Board will become ready after the technical teams of the two country have thorough discussions and finalize the agreement.

He also added that the exact dates of the games and the finalization of the agreement will be announced later.

This comes as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Shahryar Khan said Saturday that the series will likely be played either in Afghanistan, Pakistan, or Sharjah city of the United Arab Emirates.

Khan further added that the date of the series could not yet be decided as the two cricketing sides were preoccupied in their own commitments at the moment.

The PCB Chairman further added that Pakistan would help Afghanistan in International Cricket Council (ICC) issues and in making the country a permanent member of the international cricket governing body.

