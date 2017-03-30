Over 70 rockets fired on Kunar from Pakistan in past 24 hours

By Khaama Press - Thu Mar 30 2017, 12:51 pm

The restive eastern Kunar province of Afghanistan once again witnessed artillery shelling from the other side of the Durand Line as dozens of shells landed in its two districts in the past twenty four hours.

According to the local officials, the artillery shelling took place on Sarkano and Khas Kunar districts.

Provincial police spokesman Faridullah Dehqan confirmed that more than 70 artillery shells landed in the vicinity of the two districts.

He said no human loss or collateral damage was reported as a result of the shelling.

This comes as the Afghan government earlier this month wrote a formal memo to the United Nations Security Council to file a complaint regarding the growing artillery shelling by the Pakistani military in eastern provinces of the country located along the Durand Line.

The Afghan government in its memo mentioned regarding the 1,266 artillery shells fired on eastern provinces since the month of January that has inflicted casualties to the residents besides causing collateral damage.

The memo also contained information regarding the displacement of more than 400 families due to the shelling.

Tensions between Kabul and Islamabad intensified following a series of deadly terrorist attacks in both the countries.

Both Afghanistan and Pakistan claim that the attacks are plotted and carried by the militants having safe havens in the two countries.

