Over 70 artillery rockets landed in Kunar from Pakistan

By Khaama Press - Tue Mar 07 2017, 3:30 pm

Over seventy artillery rockets landed in two districts of eastern Kunar province of Afghanistan in the latest cross-border shelling from the other side of Durand Line.

According to the local government officials, the incident took place late on Monday night after at last 76 rockets were fired from the other side of the line.

Provincial police spokesman Faridullah Dehqan confirmed that the rockets landed in Sarkano and Dangam districts.

He said the shelling did not incur any casualties to the local residents.

This comes as the local residents in Sarkano district said Monday that a number of the Pakistani helicopters infiltrated inside the Afghan soil in this district and dropped several bombs and rockets.

However, the local officials have not confirmed the incident so far and have said they will investigate the alleged breach of the airspace.

The latest cross-border shelling by Pakistan comes as the Pakistani authorities claimed Monday that several militants launched an attack on a number of check posts in Momand Agency area.

The officials further added that the attack left at least five soldiers dead while several militants were also killed during the clashes.

