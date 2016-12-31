Over 50,000 participate in inaugural match of Khost cricket stadium

By Khaama Press - Sat Dec 31 2016, 11:46 am

Over 50,000 spectators gathered in the southeastern Khost province of Afghanistan to watch the inaugural match organized for the inauguration of an international cricket stadium.

A friendly match was organized for the opening of the stadium and was attended by numerous government officials.

The match was delayed due to an overwhelming participation of the residents of Khost and the 20 over game was reduced to 10 overs due to capacity issues.

According to the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), the cricket stadium covers an area of 30 acres and around AFN 62 million have been spent for its construction over a period of 2 years.

Yesterday’s match was played between ACB and Chairman teams to inaugurate the stadium with the Chairman team scoring 81 runs from 10 overs and the ACB team chased the given target during the 9th over of the game.

The impressive inauguration of the stadium and massive presence of the sport lovers was widely welcomed with the pictures and footages of the large gathering being shared on social media.

The Afghans see sports as a major contributor to national unity with the cricket sport having a considerable growth in over past one and half decade besides other sports, including football.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS