Over 50 Taliban and ISIS militants killed in North of Afghanistan: MoD

By Khaama Press - Sat Jun 24 2017, 11:30 am

Over fifty insurgents belonging to the Taliban group and Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group’s offshoot in Afghanistan were killed during the operations in northern Jawzjan province, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said Friday.

MoD deputy spokesman Gen. Mohammad Radmanish said the operations were conducted in the vicinities of Darzab district during the past several days.

He said at least forty militants affiliated with the ISIS terrorist group were killed and around ten others were wounded.

Gen. Radmanish further added that several commanders of the terror group were also wounded during the operations.

According to Gen. Radmanish, at least eleven Taliban insurgents including their main commander for Jawzjan were also killed during the operations.

He said the Taliban commander killed during the operation has been identified as Shamsullah.

The Taliban insurgents and ISIS loyalists have not commented regarding the report so far.

Jawzjan is among the relatively volatile provinces in north of Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents and ISIS loyalists are actively operating in a number of its districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS