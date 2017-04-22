Over 50 feared dead wounded in attack on Afghan corps in Balkh

By Khaama Press - Sat Apr 22 2017, 9:15 am

Over fifty people are feared dead in a major attack on the key army corps located in northern Balkh province of Afghanistan.

The preliminary casualties toll disclosed by the Afghan officials late on Friday night indicated that eight soldiers had lost their lives in the attack while 11 others had sustained injuries.

However, Colonel John Thomas, a spokesman for the U.S. military’s Central Command, told Reuters that “We’re talking probably more than 50 casualties.”

Thomas further added “There is a mosque and a dining facility on the base that seemed to, at this point from our reports, be the subject of significant attack from enemy forces.”

The Ministry of Defense spokesman Gen. Dawlat Waziri said Friday night that the attack was apparently carried out by a group of ten militants.

He said two of the militants having suicide vests carried out a suicide attack while seven others were shot dead by the security forces.

Gen. Waziri also added that one of the militants was arrested alive by the security forces during the clearance operation.

The Taliban militants group claimed responsibility behind the attack.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS