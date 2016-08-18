Over 300 AAF personnel being trained abroad including India

By Khaama Press - Thu Aug 18 2016, 2:43 pm

Over 300 Afghan Air force (AAF) personnel are being trained abroad including India as efforts are underway to boost the capabilities of the Afghan Air Force.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) spokesman Gen. Dawlat Waziri said the Afghan Air Force plays a key role in suppressing the anti-government armed militant groups in the country.

Gen. Waziri further added that the international community has increased attention towards the rehabilitation of the Afghan Air Force as the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) took full security lead from the NATO-led coalition forces two years ago.

He said the Afghan Air Force has received several aircraft, including fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft during the past two years and several young Afghans have been serving with the Afghan Air Force, both as pilots and technical staff.

According to Gen. Waziri, over 300 Afghan Air Force (AAF) personnel are being trained abroad, including in India, Italy, United States, Czech, United Arab Emirates, and China.

Gen. Waziri said around 100 of the pilots and technical staff of the being trained in Czech.

He said the Afghan Air force plays a key role in suppressing the insurgency activities of the militant groups in the country, specifically in southern Helmand province where the Taliban insurgents launched a major attack recently.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS