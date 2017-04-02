Over 200 Taliban insurgents join peace process in North of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sun Apr 02 2017, 9:34 am

Over two hundred Taliban insurgents have joined peace process in northern Balkh province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials, the militants were previously conducting insurgency against the government and security forces in the vicinity of Alburz mountains.

The militants were led by Khan Mohammad Cherik and Mullah Dawan Khan and were fighting in the favor of the Taliban group.

The militants also handed over various weapons, ammunition and other military kits with them.

The provincial government media office said the militants joined peace process due to the efforts of the government officials and security institutions of the province.

Balkh is among the relatively calm provinces in north of Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have been attempting to destabilize the province.

Numerous incidents have taken place in the province including some of its key cities during the recent months.

The acting provincial governor Ata Mohammad Noor earlier had warned that the ISIS loyalists are also attempting to expand foothold in this province.

