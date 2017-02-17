Over 20 killed, dozens wounded in Kabul-Kandahar highway accident

By Khaama Press - Fri Feb 17 2017, 3:21 pm

Over 20 people are feared dead and dozens of others have sustained injuries in a deadly traffic accident on Kabul-Kandahar highway.

According to the local officials in Helmand, the incident took place around 1 am local time in Greshk district.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Omar Zwak confirmed the incident but did not elaborate further regarding the exact number of casualties.

However, another official said over 20 people were killed and dozens of others were wounded in the incident.

He said the death toll could further rise and efforts are underway to shift those injured in the incident to nearby hospital.

The main cause of the incident has not been ascertained so far.

The majority of the road accidents are taking place due to bad conditions of the roads, lack of traffic signs as well as reckless driving which largely contributes to deadly incidents in the country.

This comes as at least 18 people were killed in separate road accidents on Kabul-Jalalabad highway and western Herat province of Afghanistan earlier in November last year.

Earlier, at least 9 people were killed and another civilian was wounded in a traffic in Adraskan-Herat highway.

The provincial officials said the incident took place after a car collided with a truck and at least two women were also among those killed.

