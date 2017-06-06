Over 150 killed in Kabul bombing on Wednesday: Ghani

By Khaama Press - Tue Jun 06 2017, 12:41 pm

Over 150 people were killed and hundreds more were wounded in the deadly bombing that rocked capital Kabul last Wednesday.

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani informed regarding the casualties toll during his speech in Kabul Process summit today.

Speaking during the menace of terrorism threatening the region and the world and Afghanistan being in the frontline in the fight against terror, President Ghani said at least 13 Afghan security personnel embraced martyrdom as they stopped the vehicle packed with explosives to reach its target.

He said luckily no foreign diplomats were killed in the attack but over 150 ordinary Afghans lost their lives and hundreds more were wounded.

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the deadly attack so far.

However, the Afghan intelligence said credible intelligence information confirms the attack was carried out by the network on direct instructions and with the support of the Pakistani military intelligence, Inter Services Intelligence.

The incident in the diplomatic area of Kabul took place around 8:30 am local time last Wednesday after a vehicle packed with explosives was detonated close to the embassy of Germany in Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan area.

