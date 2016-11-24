Over 12 Afghan soldiers rescued a year after kidnapped by Taliban

By Khaama Press - Thu Nov 24 2016, 12:05 pm

Over a dozen soldiers of the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces abducted by the Taliban militants were rescued in northern Faryab province.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said the soldiers were released late on Wednesday night in Pashtunkot district.

MoD further added that the soldiers were kidnapped a year ago after a helicopter belonging to the Afghan army made an emergency landing in Pashtunkot.

No further details were given regarding the exact number of the soldiers rescued and circumstances surrounding their release.

The Taliban militants group has not commented regarding the report so far.

The provincial officials said late in November last year that 13 soldiers were taken away by the Taliban militants after the helicopter made emergency landing.

Faryab is among the relatively volatile provinces in northern Afghanistan where anti-government armed militant groups are actively operating in a number of its districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

The incident in Faryab followed almost two months after at least seventeen people were killed in an Afghan army helicopter crash in southern Zabul province of Afghanistan.

The deaths included five crew members on the Russian-made helicopter along with 12 soldiers being transported to a new post.

