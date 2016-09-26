Over 100 prisoners released from Taliban prisons by Afghan forces

By Khaama Press - Mon Sep 26 2016, 5:42 pm

Over 100 inmates were released from the Taliban-run prisons during the operations conducted by the special forces of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF), the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said.

According to a statement by MoD, the operations were conducted in Nahr-e-Saraj, Marjah, and Nawzad districts.

The statement further added at least 101 prisoners were kept in the cells by the Taliban insurgents who were released during the operations by the Afghan forces.

No further details were given regarding the operations and it is yet not clear if the prisoners were ordinary civilians or members of the security institutions or government staff.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said furter details regarding the identities of the freed inmates will be disclosed later.

The Taliban militants group has not commented regarding the report so far.

This is not the first time the Afghan forces have released inmates from the Taliban-run prisons but scores of prisoners have released during the operations in the past, specifically in southern Helmand province.

At least 68 prisoners were released from the Taliban-run prisons during the separate raids conducted in the month of May and June in Helmand.

