Over 100 female Afghan army cadets complete education in Turkey

By Khaama Press - Sun Aug 28 2016, 5:08 pm

Over 100 female cadets of the Afghan National Army (ANA) completed their education in Turkey and returned to Afghanistan today.

Gen. Habib ur Rehman Afzal, deputy defense minister in strategic relations, said 109 female army cadets completed a 3 month course in Turkey and returned home after graduation.

He was speaking during a ceremony to mark the graduation of the female army cadets and said the role of women in army is vital and the 109 female officers will start serving with the army in specific posts.

Gen. Afzal furtherr added that the defense ministry has allocated 10 percent of the posts in the army to women and girls.

According to defense officials, currently around 1,500 women and girls are serving in different posts with the ministry of defense which includes security and administrative jobs.

This comes as over 500 female police cadets comleted their education in Turkey and returned to country to serve with the Ministry of Interior.

The latest graduation of the female army cadets comes as efforts are underway to increase the presence of women in army and police ranks in the country.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS