Osama bin Laden’s secret sexual self-stimulation permit disclosed

By Khaama Press - Thu Feb 02 2017, 1:19 pm

The former Al-Qaeda terrorist network chief Osama bin Laden granted permission to the militants in a secret letter for stimulation in a bid to release sexual tensions the network’s fighters, according to the last batch of documents seized by US forces in raid on his compound in Abbottabad of Pakistan.

The US government recently released the 49 documents which include a letter addressed to a senor colleague in North Africa.

The letter contains secret matter the now-deceased Al-Qaeda leader shared with the North African leader.

According to Foreign Policy magazine, citing the documents released by The Office of the Director of the National Intelligence, the letter states:

“It pertains to the problem of the brothers who are with you in their unfortunate celibacy and lack of availability of wives for them in the conditions that have been imposed on them. We pray to God to release them. I wrote to Shaykh/Doctor ((Ayman)), [al-Zawahiri], and I consulted with Shaykh ((Abu Yahya)) [al-Libbi]. Dr. Ayman has written us his opinion … As we see it, we have no objection to clarifying to the brothers that they may, in such conditions, masturbate, since this is an extreme case. The ancestors approved this for the community. They advised the young men at the time of the conquest to do so. It has also been prescribed by the legists when needed, and there is no doubt that the brothers are in a state of extreme need.

This comes as reports emerged in mid-2015 suggesting that the US forces had obtained a pornographic collection of Bin Laden.

David Covucci, blogger for BroBible, filed a Freedom of Information Act request to the CIA to try and get his hands on the pornographic collection after it was reported that bin Laden’s compound in Abbottabad contained a “fairly extensive” stash of naughty goods.

However, the external intelligence service of the U.S. Government – Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) reportedly rejected to disclose information regarding the collection.

