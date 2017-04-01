One of Taliban’s head of suicide attack missions killed in Kandahar

By Khaama Press - Sat Apr 01 2017, 8:42 pm

A key Taliban group member who was involved in organizing suicide attacks has been killed in southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said the Taliban leader has been identified as Mohammad and was killed in Maiwand district.

MoD further added that Mohammad was involved in the transportation of the suicide bombers to the area of their target.

According to MoD, the insurgent was killed as a result of an airstrike conducted in Maiwand.

Kandahar is among the relatively calm provinces where the security situation had improved during the recent years but the anti-government armed militant groups have increased their insurgency activities in some of its districts during the recent months.

The killing of Taliban’s head of suicide attack missions comes as the Afghan forces are busy conducting counter-terrorism operations in some of the restive southern provinces including Kandahar.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said Friday that 18 Taliban insurgents were killed during the clearance operations of the Afghan security forces in Nish district.

A local commander of the Taliban group identified as Rahmat was also among those killed.

