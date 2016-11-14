One of German consulate attackers arrested by Afghan forces

By Ghanizada - Mon Nov 14 2016, 9:11 am

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) arrested one of the attackers of German consulate who was at large, the security officials said Sunday.

The officials further added that the arrested suspect was among the three suicide bombers who had launched a coordinated attack on German consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif city, the provincial capital of Balkh province.

A photograph of the attacker was released by the security forces but no further details have been given regarding the would-be suicide bomber.

Shortly before midnight on 10 November, a vehicle laden with heavy explosives detonated in the vicinity of the German Consulate in Mazar, killing four civilians and injuring 128, including 19 women and 38 children.

Most of the injured suffered minor wounds from broken glass while those with serious injuries remain hospitalized. The explosion also damaged more than 100 homes and shops.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, describing it as revenge for recent air strikes in the neighbouring province of Kunduz.

Condemning the attack in strongest words, the UN mission in Afghanistan said “Attacks deliberately targeting the civilian population and violence aimed at spreading terror among civilians may amount to war crimes under customary international humanitarian law.”

